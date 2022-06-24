A Mishawaka woman died Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff’s department said Thursday.
Kathy Harmon, 47, was driving east behind a semi about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 30 east of County Road 500 West, the sheriff’s department said.
A westbound semi crossed the center line and collided with the trailer in front of Harmon, glancing off and colliding with Harmon’s vehicle head-on in the median. Harmon, who was trapped in her vehicle, died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.
U.S. 30 is under construction, authorities said, and both eastbound and westbound traffic was using the westbound lanes of U.S. 30.
Silver Lake man victim of shooting
A 37-year-old Silver Lake man has been identified as the person fatally shot in Warsaw during an alleged break-in, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Toran Lee Savant was shot Tuesday at a home in the 3100 block of Old Colony Road, the sheriff said.
Warsaw police have said the man was shot and killed about 9:40 p.m. The sheriff’s department said its investigation continues.
Baker Street blaze sends 1 to hospital
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire early Thursday that left one person in serious condition.
As of Thursday afternoon, investigators hadn’t determined the cause of the fire at 408 W. Baker St, fire department spokesman Adam O’Connor said.
The department also had no updates available on the person’s condition.
Firefighters found the person unconscious on the front porch when they arrived at 12:48 a.m., according to a news release. Smoke was coming from the second floor. The first crew to arrive pulled the person from the porch and started medical treatments. Emergency crews took the person to a hospital.
Other crews had the fire on the second floor extinguished by 1 a.m. They found no one else at the home.