A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash early Monday on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.
Police were called at 6:49 a.m. to the collision in the 2100 block of West State Boulevard in front of Dana Corp. Officers found the motorcyclist, Brian K. Jewell, 31, lying in the street and provided lifesaving measures until medics took him to a hospital where he died, police said.
Investigators believe an SUV, sedan, and motorcycle were involved in the crash.
The SUV was traveling east on State and turning north into the Dana parking lot. Jewell was traveling west on State and swerved to the left to avoid colliding with the SUV.
The motorcycle grazed the rear corner of the SUV and sideswiped the eastbound sedan, throwing Jewell, police said.
The SUV driver was not injured. The driver of the sedan had minor arm injuries.
Jewell is the 20th person to die in a vehicle crash in Allen County this year.
Man dies in crash from medical issue
Police believe a man suffered a medical emergency when he drove off the road and hit a motel sign Monday morning.
The man died at the scene about 9:40 a.m. at Regency Inn, 1004 Coliseum Blvd.
The man was wearing his seat belt, and the vehicle’s airbag deployed when the vehicle hit the sign, police said.
The westbound lane of Coliseum was closed during the investigation.
Arrest made in Walgreens robbery
A man was arrested Monday after an armed robbery at Walgreens at 2410 N. Coliseum Boulevard.
Police said Daryl Sawyer, 51, pointed a gun at a clerk, took cash from the register and ran toward Mike’s Car Wash. Officers found Sawyer in the rear of Taco Bell. He was arrested without incident on an armed robbery charge.
Police said they found a loaded gun and cash at the site of the arrest.