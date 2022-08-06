A woman was shot with an arrow in the lower back Saturday afternoon, the Kendallville Police Department said in a news release.
Officers were called to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville about 1:40 p.m. on a report that a woman had been shot with an arrow. When they arrived, they found the woman in the home's garage, suffering from an arrow wound. She was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Police, who didn't release the woman's name, described the incident as being "still a very active investigation."
Officials plan to forward the same to the Noble County Prosecutor's Office, the release said.
Spencerville man injured
A Spencerville man suffered a head injury when his vehicle left the road and hit a telephone pole, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
David Schmidt, 36, was driving north in the 6800 block of County Road 71 about 6:20 p.m. Saturday when he drove through the intersection with County Road 68 then veered off the west side of the road.
The Dodge Ram 1500 first struck a stop sign before hitting the telephone pole, snapping it in half, the release said. The vehicle, which was deemed a total loss, finally came to rest in a field, law enforcement officials said.
No information was provided about the potential cause of the crash.