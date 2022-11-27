The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue about noon Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where medical staff classified his injuries as life-threatening, officials said.
A person of interest was being detained Sunday afternoon, the release said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the police department and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 17-year-old
The Silver Alert issued Friday for 17-year-old Traysean Walker has been canceled, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced Sunday.
No information about his condition was provided.
The alert had said Walker was “believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”
Garage catches fire at north-side home
A garage fire caused minor damage at 3026 Wilderness Road on Fort Wayne’s north side.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the scene about 4:40 p.m. Saturday and had the flames under control within about 15 minutes, according to a news release.
The fire was contained to the garage, which is attached to a house. The home was filled with smoke from the fire, however, officials said. The home’s one occupant evacuated the building and was unhurt.
The garage had minor fire, water and smoke damage, the release said.