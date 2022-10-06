The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to a shooting.
On Wednesday, the department released a photo of a man walking in a crosswalk, apparently taken from a surveillance camera. The statement with the photo said police are attempting to identify the man “regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”
The statement didn’t say which shooting investigation the man was allegedly involved with.
There have been 19 homicides in Allen County this year. The most recent one was a shooting about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue between Harrison Street and Hoagland Avenue.
The Allen County coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza of Fort Wayne.
A 16-year-old arrested Sunday night was charged with murder Tuesday. There’s a hearing to waive the 16-year-old to adult court, police said.
When asked whether the man the homicide unit is looking for is connected to the Wildwood homicide, Fort Wayne Police Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb responded, “unfortunately, I cannot say.”
Anyone with information to identify the man in the photo is asked to contact the police department’s detective bureau at 260-427-1201, through Crime Stoppers (www.crimestoppersfw.org) or by submitting a tip through the department’s P3 app.