A man was taken to the hospital early today because of life-threatening injuries from being battered, police said.
Fort Wayne police officers were called to the 2500 block of River Cove Trail at 1:30 a.m. about a battery in progress, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they learned someone had taken the man to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition was reported as life threatening.
The Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. They ask anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Or those with tips can use the P3 Tips app.