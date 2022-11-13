Sixteen people from a Chicago prep school were injured – three badly – when a tractor-trailer disregarded a traffic signal on U.S. 30 and collided with a school bus carrying a hockey team, the Warsaw Police Department said Sunday.
Victor Santos of New York, the semi driver, was being held on a 48-hour hold put in place by the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney's Office pending formal felony charges related to operating while intoxicated, police Capt. Brad Kellar said.
Officers suspected alcohol contributed to the Saturday night crash because Santos' speech was slurred, and he and the semi cab reeked of alcohol, Kellar said. Santos, 58, reportedly failed standardized field sobriety tests and refused a chemical test, but a search warrant allowed hospital staff to draw his blood for official testing.
Santos was operating a truck and trailer out of New Jersey, Kellar said.
Along with the driver, the bus from Saint Ignatius College Prep carried two coaches and 23 students who ranged in ages from 14 and 17 years old, Kellar said. He initially described three people's injuries as "very critical." In an update late Sunday morning, the police spokesman said Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center were reporting that all students were in stable condition.
The junior varsity hockey team was in Warsaw to spend the night for a weekend hockey tournament in Culver, Kellar said, noting they were headed to a local hotel after having dinner in Warsaw.
The tractor-trailer and bus collided shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday – minutes after police officers were alerted to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and driving at excessive speed in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30, Kellar said.
Witnesses told police the semi disregarded a traffic light by several seconds as the bus was making a left turn on a green arrow at the intersection of Center Street, Kellar said. The bus was knocked on its side, he said, but the tractor-trailer continued west, eventually stopping in a ditch about one-eighth of a mile from the intersection.
Police believed at least one of the students was ejected from the bus, Kellar said.
On Twitter, Saint Ignatius College Prep Athletics on Sunday said its community stands in support of the junior varsity hockey team.
"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for each of our student-athletes, coaches, family and friends," Saint Ignatius Athletics said.