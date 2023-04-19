A motorcyclist was critically injured this morning when he crashed into the rear of a stopped SUV, Fort Wayne police said. They said the SUV left the scene.
Police were called to the 4400 block of East Washington Boulevard at 10:05 a.m. on a report of an accident with injuries, and found a motorcycle lying in the street and an injured man on the side of the road.
The motorcycle was traveling west on East Washington when it crashed into the rear of the stopped silver SUV, police said. It said the SUV, which had extensive rear-end damage, made a U-turn and headed east toward New Haven.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 260-427-1222.