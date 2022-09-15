Using a hard luck story and an aggressive manner, a group of people are selling fake gold jewelry to people at gas stations and in parking lots around the city, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The buyers find out they were scammed when they try to resell the items for a profit. Pawn shops and jewelers contacted the police about the problem.
The suspects have heavy accents and approach people with the tale of woe, according to an announcement released by the police department. They sell the item of jewelry to the person they approach for a small amount of money.
The jewelry is heavy and appears to be gold. However, it’s highly polished brass or junk metal with gold plating. The buyers either expect to make a profit or buy the items to get the aggressive person out of their space, police said.
Anyone who is approached by one of these people should call 911, police said.