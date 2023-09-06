Fort Wayne police are working with Glenbrook Square management to improve safety, after two shootings there in less than two months.
One shooting at the indoor mall occurred in early July and the other last Friday, sparking conversations about changes in security, specifically regarding staffing. The mall has doubled the number of off-duty officers working as security, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb, a public information officer for the department, said today.
The number of days and hours the mall has security has also increased, Webb said. The hope is that with the increased presence, people will be less likely to commit a violent offense.
In cases where one still happens, the response time will be faster, the sergeant added.
A person of interest has been identified in last Friday's shooting but is not yet in custody, Webb said. The victim, who has been uncooperative with police, is still in stable condition after being shot in the leg.
In July, police arrested 27-year-old Gregory Normil in connection to that Glenbrook Square shooting, which shut down the mall at least four to five hours early on a Saturday. He has been released on bond and faces two charges, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.
Normil's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.