Medics took a man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after he was seen walking around Clay Street and Washington Boulevard in bloody clothes, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
Officers found the man just before 9 a.m. and rendered aid until medics arrived. Police said the man had possibly been stabbed.
The police department’s homicide and air support units were called to collect evidence and investigate further, the release said.
Shots fired by police during chase
New Haven police officers shot at a car during a chase that eventually ended with the driver’s capture, a news release said.
The New Haven Police Department didn’t say why the pursuit started, only that it came into Allen County from DeKalb County. The local officers were called about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to help stop traffic at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue and they tried to deploy stop sticks, the release said.
Two officers were forced to shoot at the suspect’s vehicle because of actions by that car when it entered the intersection, police said. The vehicle continued to a nearby neighborhood, where the driver and only occupant were taken into custody by the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The driver was uninjured by the gunfire, but he was taken to a hospital for medical clearance. Once cleared, the driver was to be interviewed by detectives, and preliminary charges would be pending, the release said.
The Indiana State Police are conducting a parallel investigation, as is protocol for all officer-involved shootings. The release said officers involved would be placed on standard administrative leave.
Many injured in
1-vehicle crash
A juvenile was in critical condition after a car rolled several times, struck a parked vehicle and crashed into a residential garage in Adams County, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Speed was being investigated as a possible cause of the crash, which happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday around County Road 550 West and Winchester Road, the release said.
Preliminary investigation showed Caleb C. Bragg, 18, was driving north on Winchester Road when the car entered the ditch on the northbound side, returned to the road and went into the ditch on the southbound side. Police said the car then rolled multiple times before it hit a parked vehicle and garage. Photographs provided by the sheriff’s department show the car landed upside down.
Several passengers suffered injuries, the release said without giving an exact number. They were either treated at the scene or taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital.
One juvenile passenger was transported by Parkview Samaritan Helicopter, the release said. He was in critical but stable condition at the time of the release, which was sent Sunday morning.