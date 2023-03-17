The Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced today that it found no evidence of criminal liability in the actions of a Fort Wayne Police officer who shot and killed a man in November.
Officer Andrew Fry shot 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler on Nov. 2 after police were called to a disturbance with a person possibly armed in the 400 block of Poplar Street. Police said in November that officers fired shots at some time during the pursuit of Beckler, who matched the description given to 911 dispatchers.
“The officer was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and/or citizens of this community,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.
Beckler was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and died of gunshot wounds. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.
Fry, who was hired June 27, 2014, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.