Christina Wonderly’s heartache is still fresh.
She watched Saturday’s Overdose Awareness Day rally downtown through tears while being comforted by boyfriend Christian Foster.
Her son, Peyton Wonderly, died July 16 from fentanyl poisoning, 13 days before his 18th birthday.
“(I’m) just trying to do anything I can to honor his memory and pray that I don’t go to any more of these funerals,” Wonderly said.
She wanted the rally to get out the information she wished she’d known, and she feels most parents are as uneducated abut fentanyl as she was.
Parents should know how easy it is to get it, how to test and check their children for use, she said, “and not to worry about being hated by your child.”
Her story and tears were similar to many on the Allen County Courthouse lawn. Some recently lost a loved one, others lost a loved one years ago and others were recovering from their own addictions.
Many of the overdose stories included fentanyl, and survivors wanted to make sure others won’t be affected by it.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Sgt. Mark Gerardot told the crowd that fentanyl is the worst epidemic he’s seen in 25 years with the department. It affects young, old, rich, poor and all ethnicities, he said, “and it is in all parts of our community.”
Fort Wayne Fire Capt. Chad Bauer spoke to the crowd about the loss of his son, Logan Bauer, the morning they were scheduled to usher at church together. Logan had been an athlete and active in the church
Jamie Bickel said her son, Josey James Bickel, became addicted to OxyContin after tearing his ACL in high school football. He had five surgeries in three years and was prescribed bottles of 1,000 pills after each, and after three times in rehab, he died from a fentanyl overdose April 3, just before his birthday.
“I just want to get it out that it could happen to anyone,” she said.
Gerardot said Allen County saw 173 overdose deaths in 2021 and 1,224 nonfatal overdoses, an average of three to four daily. Of those who don’t survive, “ours are almost all fentanyl deaths,” he said.
There’s no quality control on fentanyl, usually made to look like Percocet pills, he said. Opiate abusers know exactly how much of a drug they need for a high, but they don’t know what they’re taking when pills aren’t consistent in dosage.
Crystal meth is the second worst drug in Allen County and seems to always be around with fentanyl, Gerardot told the crowd. THC cartridges, which provide users with the psychoactive substance from marijuana, are the third most dangerous drug, he said.
The cartridges give 80% or more THC than marijuana, and THC psychosis is a new problem, he said. It causes something similar to dementia in people as young as 30.
“It’s different from the marijuana that was going around when I was in high school,” Gerardot added.
National Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. Andrea Schroeder started Allen County’s Overdose Awareness rally in 2017 with The Lutheran Foundation. Schroeder’s daughter Miriah Herport died from a heroin overdose in October 2016 after a week on life support. It’s possible the heroin was laced with fentanyl, Schroeder said.
Now the rally is co-sponsored by the organizations Miriah’s Journey, The Mom of an Addict, Fort Wayne Recovery, Allendale Treatment, Bare Knuckle Recovery, Avenues Recovery and JAVA, which stands for Justice, Accountability & Victims Advocacy, and the band Two Eight Ministries, which played again this year.
“I know a lot of us are grieving, are in pain,” Schroeder said to the crowd. But she reminded them the rally was also a celebration of the lives lost.
Theresa Juillerat, a co-founder of JAVA, lost her son, 23-year-old Christopher Juillerat, to fentanyl on May 12, 2020. She estimated Saturday’s crowd reached 150 – more than previous local rallies dealing with overdoses and fentanyl.
Juillerat considered that a positive sign.
That meant, she said, more local people are learning about the problem.