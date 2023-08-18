The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested a Roanoke couple on felony charges including child molesting, officials announced late Friday.
Cecil Spangler, 35, and Anna Fleishman, 34, were arrested Thursday and transported to the Huntington County Jail, according to a news release.
Spangler faces two preliminary counts of child molesting. Fleishman faces one preliminary count each of child molesting, child exploitation and child pornography, the release said.
On Thursday, task force detectives served a search warrant at the couple’s address, 12 Palace Drive, Roanoke.
The investigation was initiated by a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials said.
Anyone with information related to cyber-crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or go to the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.
The task force was assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant by troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and the Roanoke Police Department.