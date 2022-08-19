Law enforcement officials are stepping up patrols, beginning today, to target drunken and drugged drivers through the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The zero-tolerance effort is scheduled through Labor Day and will include officers from the Fort Wayne, Allen County, New Haven and Woodburn police departments, according to a Friday news release.
The extra enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“We’re asking everyone to have a plan in place if they know they’ll be drinking,” Fort Wayne Police Department Lt. Tony Maze said in a statement. “Our goal isn’t to take people to jail. It’s to make people think about the choices they’re making and the consequences before they get behind the wheel so that we can prevent a needless tragedy.”
Traffic-related fatalities increased by 20% in the first three months of this year as compared to the same period of 2021, according to federal data.
If the pace continues, officials said, 2022 could be the third straight year with more fatalities, following 897 in 2020 and 931 in 2021.
The Hoosier State’s increase was almost three times what’s been seen nationwide.
Across the U.S., 9,560 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first quarter of 2022. That’s a 7% increase from the previous year and the highest number of deaths in 20 years for that period.
Law enforcement officials say drunken driving continues to be a major factor in such accidents, making up roughly 25% of the state’s fatal crashes. But alcohol isn’t the only concern, they said.
Research indicates drug use has been on the rise among drivers since early 2020.
Last year, the number of blood samples submitted to the Indiana Department of Toxicology for drug analysis after a crash increased by 7%.
“Since the start of the pandemic, more drivers are testing positive for THC and poly-drug use, a combination of drugs,” said Robert Duckworth, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s traffic safety director.
“We’re working to address that by training more officers in advanced detection techniques and providing new tools to law enforcement, but the best and easiest solution is for people to not drive high in the first place,” he said in a statement.
Driving under the influence, whether it’s drugs or alcohol, is illegal in Indiana. Those who choose to drive impaired could face an arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees.
The average drunken-driving arrest costs up to $10,000.
Devon McDonald, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s executive director, said drivers also must think of others.
“People who drive drunk or high aren’t thinking about the repercussions,” McDonald said in a statement. “It’s not just their life they’re risking, but the life of the person in the car next to them and the pedestrian crossing the street. No one ‘accidentally’ drives impaired. It’s always a choice.”
It’s also important to wear a seat belt at all times, because it’s the best form of protection against drunk drivers, the news release said.
Motorists also are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.