An after-school accident involving a Southwest Allen County Schools bus resulted in five students reporting pain but no one taken to a hospital, a school district spokeswoman said.
The accident, which spokeswoman Stacey Fleming described as minor, happened about 2:50 p.m. at Homestead and Aboite Center roads. Bus No. 24 had 22 students on it at the time.
Fleming didn’t give specifics about the accident or its cause and didn’t specify the age of the students.
Following district safety protocols, the driver stopped the bus and checked for injuries, Fleming said. The driver then reported the accident and remained on the scene until police arrived.
First responders received no initial reports of injuries but rechecked all the students. Seventeen students were transferred to a second district bus that officials dispatched to complete the route.
The five who reported having pain remained on the scene with medics and police until parents and guardians arrived to take them home.
The accident remains under investigation, Fleming said.