Roderick Kirkland is a school resource officer when he reports to Woodside Middle School. But he doesn’t let the title limit him.
“I believe that it takes a village to raise a child and you can count me as being part of your village,” the Allen County Sheriff’s Department officer said in describing his approach with Southwest Allen County School students. His strategy includes mentoring and coaching.
Kirkland said he wants to pay forward the support he had from school resource officers growing up.
“There was a resource officer in my path – multiple resource officers actually, men and women in law enforcement – that were able to guide and mentor me,” he said. “I just want to do the same for others.”
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department employs 14 school resource officers who are assigned throughout the county. The Fort Wayne Police Department places school resource officers across six city middle schools.
Benjamin Young, a Fort Wayne Police Department officer assigned to Northwood Middle School, said he has always enjoyed working with kids “whether it’s just seeing them experience new things, learning, growing, maturing or achieving.” The Fort Wayne Community School’s school resource officer said he takes pride in being someone who can guide and protect the students at his school.
“That’s one thing I try to always be – that consistent person in their life,” Young said. “Even though I’m an officer in school, I’m that consistent person that they know they can ask anything. They know they can come to me for help, and they know they can come to me to vent.”
Dorian Finley, a sheriff’s deputy working in the East Allen County School District, said he took on his position looking for a change of pace.
“You get a little bit more time to back off of the enforcement part of it,” Finley said. “At school, it’s more of being a mentor, a counselor, a teacher.”
When crimes happen in schools, Finley said, he has a luxury that isn’t always an option in policing – talking it out.
“When a kid gets in trouble – whether it’s a criminal offense or an offense against school policy – I have the chance to talk to them, see what’s going through their mind and get to the bottom of whatever it is that they’re experiencing and learn why they did what they did,” he said. “It’s not like that on the street.”
The three officers said their days start with a safety check of the school, securing doors and greeting students as they arrive.
“A lot of miles are put in during the day,” Kirkland said about walking the school halls.
But, he said, all that walking gives him a better understanding of the school environment and can help him respond quickly to emergencies.
As gun violence in schools becomes more prevalent nationwide, Young said, having an armed officer in schools can be the difference between life and death.
“The sooner we can get an armed response to an armed threat, it’s going to save lives,” he said. “The fact that we are in the building, we are armed, we walk around with the tools every day – it’s going to save lives if we can get one of us in every school.”
School shootings tripled from the 2015-2016 school year to the 2020-21 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, which is the primary federal entity credited with collecting and analyzing data related to U.S. education. Young said the presence of school resource officers is the best way to keep those violent incidents from being worse.
“With the way mental health, guns and society are, I don’t see school shootings going away anytime soon,” Young said. “So we need to prepare for them and do everything we can to prevent them.”
Young’s concern for mental health issues in schools is shared by Fort Wayne Community Schools, who has put a safety and well-being referendum on the November ballot to address mental health and safety concerns at the district’s schools. The funding with pay for additional staff members, including individuals for security oversight, nine school resource officers, 56 student advocates and 17 mental health therapists.
Still, Finley said that by having resource officers in the school, the community can feel more secure.
“We are there to make sure that when these kids come to school, that they feel safe enough to concentrate on their schoolwork and be kids,” Finley said.
But the officers said their days don’t begin and end with the ring of a bell. Being a school resource officer is a job with a constantly changing description and varying hours.
“We also have a very tough job of always being there for these kids,” Finley said.
Sometimes his work carries over into when he’s off duty, Finley said. He receives invitations to sporting events, plays, music concerts and makes sure to attend them when he can.
“I put in the time because I want these kids to take me seriously,” Finley said. “And I want to take these kids seriously.”
Young said the relationships he has built with students have led to him knowing when some kids are talking about weapons, harming themselves or having bad home lives.
“One of the advantages of an SRO is we’re not limited to the school building,” Young said. “If they’re having a problem in the neighborhood, we will show up at their home. We can do a welfare check on them.”
“We can connect them to outside resources, we can work with Department of Child Services, we can work with outside support groups, to try to build that network of support.”
Young said he takes that responsibility seriously.
“We’re not trying to do everything. But if there is a kid in need and we can be that resource for them – that mentor – and help connect them to other resources,” he said. “I think that’s an important role of what we do.”