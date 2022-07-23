Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with critical injuries early today.
Officers said they responded to a report of gunfire about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Pontiac Street and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said they later learned the shooting happened at the Anthony Boulevard and Oxford Street intersection while the woman was a passenger inside a vehicle at a red light.
Officers believe shots were fired from another vehicle.
The driver with the woman tried to take her to the hospital, but pulled over and called 911, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867or use the free “P3 Tips” app.