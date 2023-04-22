Mary Jane Doe exclusions Mary Jane Doe exclusions So far, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has been able to exclude 16 reported-missing women who were once considered potential matches for Mary Jane Doe. They are: • Cynthia Anderson of Niles, Mich. • Eva Arehart of Plainwell, Mich. • Tammy Clements of Miles, Ohio • Melinda Creech of Anderson • Hazel Cross of Toledo • Wendy Felton of Marion • Elizabeth Franks of Toledo • Opal Fulks of Monticello • Julie Johnson of Kokomo • Annabelle Ludwig of Cridersville, Ohio • Vicki Maynard of Union, Ohio • Gail Northington of Ottawa Lake, Mich. • Shirley Pullen of Niles, Mich. • Janis Sanders of Niles, Mich. • Marie Strandberg of Oronoko Township, Michigan • Nancy Wroblewski of South Bend

John River Doe John River Doe Physical description: • Hispanic male • 5-foot-4 • Between 25 and 35 years old • Scar on his forehead • Black or dark brown hair • Goatee Clothing and personal items: • Ted Lapidus shirt with blue and red stripes • Levi jeans • Size eight wide Timberland boots • Extra-large blue sweatshirt • Boxers with teddy bears dressed in red neck ties • Wide black belt • Black and brown string necklace with the body of Christ on a wooden cross and a picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mary Jane Doe Mary Jane Doe Physical description: • Pregnant between the second and third trimester • 4-foot-6 to 5-foot-2 • Light brown or blonde hair • Possible altered posture or back pain during her life Clothing and personal items: • A gray or light blue Windcrest jacket • Knit shirt with white and dark-colored cross stripes • Black bra • White underwear • Black sweatpants • Size 10 pink Reebok tennis shoes • Two gold colored necklaces – one braided and one with three star charms