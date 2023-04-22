An expectant mother, a man with Catholic relics and a newborn infant all have one thing in common – no one knows who they are.
All three were found dead in Allen County but have spent decades confounding the Allen County coroner’s office, without loved ones to lay them to rest or even give them a name. Instead, they have been identified as Mary Jane Done, John River Doe and Baby John Doe.
Found in the 1990s and early 2000s, they are the most recent of more than 60 unidentified decedents in Allen County dating back to the 1800s, according to Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls. With advancements in technology helping make connections between the unidentified dead and the living, Meihls said he hopes to return their identities to them.
But those efforts take time and money – two things that can be scarce in a county office.
Steps have recently been taken to overcome those hurdles. A facial approximation of Mary Jane Doe was released in 2019, and DNA has been collected for further testing on John River Doe after the two were exhumed in 2017 and 2020, respectively. But they are left still waiting for identifications.
Each unclaimed body has a story of how the person died. Meihls hopes to learn more about how they lived.
Mary Jane Doe
Mary Jane Doe was found wrapped in a blanket on May 15, 1992, in the flooded basement of a now–demolished house at 3512 Reynolds St.
When she was found, she was “pretty much skeletal” because water in the basement sped up the body’s deterioration, Meihls said. But officials were still able to determine some information about the woman.
Mary Jane Doe, who was between the ages of 20 and 25, was pregnant and in the second or third trimester. She was likely 4-foot-6 to 5-foot-2 with light brown or blonde hair and perhaps with an altered posture or back pain during her life.
She was found with a gray or light blue Windcrest jacket, a knit shirt with white and dark–colored cross stripes, a black bra and white underwear, black sweatpants, size 10 pink Reebok tennis shoes and two gold-colored necklaces – one braided and the other with three star charms.
Evidence at the scene suggested she was transient and living in the basement at the time of her death, likely in early 1992 or late 1991.
Nearly 25 years after she was found, Mary Jane Doe was exhumed from her grave in Lindenwood Cemetery with the hope she could be identified with a facial approximation and the collection of DNA.
Forensic sculptor Beth Buchholtz was the creator behind a bust released to the public in 2019. It showed what the deceased woman might have looked like alive, but few leads came from photos of the bust. Using DNA to identify Mary Jane Doe has been more difficult, however, as attempts to collect DNA have not yielded enough of the hereditary material to complete the process.
Until she is identified, there are no plans to return her to the Lindenwood Cemetery grave that describes the unidentified woman as “God’s Baby.” She is being kept at Indiana University by the college’s Anthropology Department.
John River Doe
Three men walking a dog through Metea County Park discovered John River Doe floating in Cedar Creek the afternoon of April 22, 1999.
When the dog got off the leash, it led the men on a chase through the brush near the water to the dead man’s feet and legs – the rest of his body was submerged, according to a Journal Gazette article from the time.
Police did not immediately have concerns about foul play being involved until they discovered he had been bound and stabbed multiple times. Then-Coroner Phillip O’Shaughnessy said his office believed the man had been there for more than two weeks before he was found.
John River Doe, a 5-foot-4 Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old, was found in a Ted Lapidus shirt with blue and red stripes, Levi jeans, size 8 wide Timberland boots, an extra–large blue sweatshirt, boxers with teddy bears dressed in red neckties and a wide, black belt.
Most notable to detectives, however, was a black and brown string necklace with the body of Christ on a wooden cross and a picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe that led them to believe the man was Latino.
He also had dark brown or black hair, a goatee and a scar on his forehead.
In the weeks after the discovery of the man’s body, officers called the families of Hispanic males in Allen County who matched his description to see if their loved one was missing, but all men were accounted for.
Police believed he might have not been a citizen or was not from the immediate area.
Meihls said hope is high for learning John River Doe’s true identity after his DNA was taken to create a DNA profile, which can be used to create a more complete image of who the man was and test against a plethora of available DNA to find close or distance relatives. Because John River Doe is a murder victim, a grant from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System was available to fund the extraction.
Similarly to Mary Jane Doe, John River Doe will not be buried again in his Concordia Lutheran Cemetery grave – or elsewhere – until the coroner’s office can positively ID him. His remains are being kept at an area funeral home.
Baby John Doe
As the saying goes, the smallest feet leave the biggest footprints.
Baby John Doe’s death stirred up the most public interest when he was found March 14, 2002, by three young children playing. There, in the backyard of a Calumet Avenue home, lay an infant in a black plastic bag.
Though the cause of death for the full-term infant is listed as undetermined, the coroner reported significant blood loss – possibly due to an improperly cut umbilical cord.
After combing through a list of local women and teens who were pregnant at the time, investigators were at a loss trying to connect the dots between the baby and his mother, according to a Journal Gazette article from the time.
Investigators had little information to work with given the baby’s age and circumstances of his death. They weren’t able to even identify his race.
Community members banded together to honor the short life of Baby John Doe in the months after his death. Though tips were scarce, several calls came in asking about the impending burial and how to donate flowers.
At least 40 people attended his July 2002 graveside service at Lindenwood Cemetery. A nearby crime scene technician sat and watched as those in attendance said goodbye to the unnamed boy they never met, hoping to find someone with information on who the child was.
Sunny Lovell, who attended the service, said even in 2023 he would give the boy his last name so he doesn’t have to go another day unnamed.
“I hate to see an infant named John Doe,” Lovell said.
He took his children with him to the burial to teach them an important lesson – Baby John Doe mattered.
“It was really important for my kids to know he was important,” Lovell said.
Lovell said he still wonders about the parents of Baby John Doe, too, because the news of the infant’s death broke his heart.
“I don’t want to judge them,” he said. “We don’t know the person’s story.”
Naming the dead
With binders full of information on Allen County’s most recent unidentified decedents, Meihls said he hopes to give all three their real names back.
In a typical case, his office can identify someone within days of finding their remains. The longest time after death that the office has been able to identify a body has been about four months.
As a former Fort Wayne Police Department officer, Meihls enjoys doing the sometimes tedious work, but it can become frustrating.
“I’ve worked major cases before with the police department, so it really is just a lot of gathering of information and try to see what I can do with the case,” Meihls said. “It’s frustrating only in that we get limited – maybe due to expenses or cost figures, that can limit us.”
A facial approximation starts at $3,500 and genetic DNA testing starts at $3,800 – but even before those are done an exhumation can cost more than $8,000.
Despite the cost, Meihls said he hopes those efforts can give closure to families missing their loved one.
He’s looking for grants for testing on Mary Jane Doe, but it’s more difficult because some grants are specifically for homicide victims like John River Doe.
Meihls said the office accepts donations that are added to the general fund.
“It’s gratifying that it actually can work,” he said. “And then we actually make contact with a family member.”