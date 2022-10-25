A man suffered serious burns after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Paulding County, near Grover Hill, Ohio.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said it was investigating the crash that occurred about 2:50 p.m.
A black, 2014 Ford Focus operated by Lilianna Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was eastbound on County Road 72 and pulled out into the intersection at State Route 637. A white, 2013 Freightliner semi operated by Thomas Snell, of Rockford, Ohio, was southbound on State Route 637.
Snell’s vehicle struck the Ford Focus and exited the left side of the road, overturned, spilling it’s load of steel and caught fire. Egia’s vehicle exited the right side of the road, coming to rest south of the intersection.
Snell suffered serious burns from the fire, the release said, and was flown to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Egia suffered minor injuries and was transported by Oakwood EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center in Defiance, Ohio.