The visitation and funeral for an 11-year-old girl who died after a boating accident at a Michigan camp will be this week in Fort Wayne.
Lucia Isabel Salazar of the Churubusco area near Huntertown had just finished fifth grade at Huntertown Elementary School this year, according to her obituary. She was the daughter of Richard “Riky” and Edna (Garcia) Salazar.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Life Community Church, 7222 W. Jefferson Blvd., and an hour before the funeral service, which is 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. July 27 at Lake Michindoh near Hillsdale, Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. She was attending a summer camp at Michindoh Conference Center.
A 25-year-old male lifeguard was driving a boat pulling 12 children on a banana boat, which is a non-motorized inflatable tube meant to be towed with passengers aboard. A 29-year-old woman watched the children as a spotter, and all the children wore life jackets and helmets.
The lifeguard turned the boat around to pick up three children they saw fall into the water, and the boat struck Salazar, who they didn’t see in the water, according to the Michigan DNR. The man operating the boat immediately jumped in to help Salazar.
She was taken to the dockand then rushed to Hillsdale County Hospital, where she died from her injuries.