The Allen County Sheriff’s Department surprised an employee by nominating her for the County Commissioners’ 2022 County Employee of the Year award.
Keely Ray, a corporal who has worked at the department for almost 16 years, said she did not know why she was asked to come to a meeting at Citizens Square until Commissioner Nelson Peters began the ceremony and announced Ray would receive the award.
Ray is the Jail Chemical Addiction Program, or JCAP, coordinator at the county jail. The voluntary program is within the jail but unrelated to the court system. It serves individuals who suffer from addiction.
“My time at the jail, I watched individuals come and go and repeat the cycle,” Ray said. “And now I have an opportunity to make a difference to be able to set them up for success if they want, to give those the tools and make those connections to overcome their addiction.”
Sheriff Deputy Chief Dave Butler recommended Ray for the award for her work building the JCAP program more than a year ago. The addiction program's success is because of Ray’s “dedication, passion and immeasurable hours worked both on and off duty,” he said.
“It’s surreal and it’s amazing to be honored by a lot of hard work,” Ray said. “But I just honestly enjoy watching my individuals thrive back in the community and overcome.”