The Allen County coroner's office Wednesday ruled the deaths of a baby and a 21-year-old woman as unrelated homicides.
Savannah Rose Brown, 1, died Oct. 14. Jordan Young Chin, 21, died Feb. 19.
The cause of Savannah’s death was fentanyl toxicity, according to the coroner’s office. She was found unresponsive at 3 p.m. at her home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive in Fort Wayne.
An ambulance took Savannah to an emergency room. She was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.
Savannah is Allen County's 49th homicide of 2021. That number ties the county's homicide record of 49 set in 2016.
The cause of Chin’s death was multiple gunshots wounds. She was shot by an unknown person Nov. 7, the coroner's office said. She had been admitted to a local hospital, and was under a doctor's care at the time of her death.
Because she died this year, Chin's death was added to 2022's homicide total, which now stands at 11.
No one has been arrested in either death.