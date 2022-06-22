Police in Warsaw are investigating a shooting that left a burglary suspect dead Tuesday night.
Officers said they were called to a home at 3190 Colony Road about 9:40 p.m. in the Forest Park neighborhood.
Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot blast in the chest. Emergency responders attempted to revive the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three adults at the home were taken in for questioning by police and a child at the residence was sent to the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.
No further information was provided.