A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Fort Wayne tonight.
Fort Wayne police are looking for a person of interest based on canvassing the area and talking with witnesses, according to a news release from the police department.
The man, whom police didn’t identify, had more than one apparent gunshot wound. The police announcement of the shooting didn’t state how many wounds he received or where on his body they were.
Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Madison Street about 6:50 p.m.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Those with tips can also use the P3 Tips app.