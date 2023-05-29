A rural Angola man believed to be in violation of a protective order fled from deputies on a motorcycle and led them on a short high-speed chase before crashing in Steuben County, the county sheriff's department said Monday.
James L. Slabaugh II, 48, was treated at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for shoulder pain, then returned to the county jail in Angola, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Slabaugh was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and six misdemeanors and was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance, the statement said.
The sheriff's department said that just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a residence in the 4400 block of West County Road 400 North on a complaint of invasion of privacy.
Deputies found a man inside an outbuilding who was the subject of an active protective order, the statement said.
During their investigation, it said, the man fled from deputies on a motorcycle west on County Road 400 North and north on County Road 425 West before leaving the roadway and crashing south of Binkley Road.
The sheriff's department said the motorcyclist, identified as Slabaugh, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and overturned, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. Slabaugh was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, it said.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department. Angola police and firefighters and Steuben County EMS assisted.