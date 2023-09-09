A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Huntertown woman, officials announced Saturday evening.
The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Quirina Arriaga Zarazua, an 88-year-old Hispanic female, 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 106 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white and black blouse, blue jeans and tan shoes.
Quirina is missing from Huntertown and was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Quirina Arriaga Zarazua, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7486 or call 911.