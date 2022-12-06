A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Columbia City man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Martin John Barry, 69, was last seen at 10:45 a.m. Monday, state police said in the alert.
Barry is six feet tall, weighs 155 pounds, white, with brown hair and green eyes, state police said. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue-green sweater with jeans, and was driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate 295Y.
Anyone with information about Barry is asked to contact Columbia City police at 260-248-5121 or dial 911.