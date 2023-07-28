A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Nappanee teenager believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Megan Rose Gunter, 16, was last seen at 5:05 p.m. Thursday in Nappanee, state police said in the alert.
Megan is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 268 pounds, white, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black-and-white shorts.
Anyone with information about Megan is asked to contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or dial 911.