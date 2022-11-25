A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Fort Wayne teen missing since Wednesday night, Indiana State Police said.
Traysean Walker, 17, is 6-foot-1, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs.
Walker is believed to be in extreme danger and might need medical help.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.
Ohio, Michigan police on DUI blitz
Although Ohio State and Michigan football teams will be on opposite ends of the field today, their respective state police units will be working together to “sideline impaired driving during the game,” officials announced Friday night.
“There is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” officials said in a news release.
During last year’s Ohio State and Michigan football game, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police made 105 arrests for impaired driving from during the 24 hours of game day, beginning at midnight, the release said.
Also, during the same time frame, there were 124 crashes in Ohio and Michigan where alcohol, drugs or both were a factor.
– Journal Gazette