Six people were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Orland that stopped traffic in both directions for three hours, Indiana State Police said.
Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road at mile marker 136, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police said troopers found a car with heavy front-end damage blocking the eastbound lanes, a vehicle in the eastbound side ditch engulfed in flames, and six injured adults being tended to by first responders and a few good Samaritans who stopped to assist.
Two of the injured were bleeding severely, one from a leg wound and one from an arm wound, state police said. They said troopers applied tourniquets to those patients to control the bleeding.
Steuben County EMS took over medical care, state police said, before two Parkview Samaritan helicopters and one Lutheran Air helicopter arrived to fly all six patients to hospitals in Fort Wayne.
Several motorists stopped and assisted by removing all four occupants from the burning car. By the time Orland firefighters arrived, that car was engulfed in flames, state police said.
They said a car driven by Samuel Afagbedzi, 37, of Maumee, Ohio, was headed west when Afagbedzi is believed to have fallen asleep, crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into an eastbound car driven by Gary Kohl, 58, of Mentor, Ohio. After the initial impact, Kohl’s car ran off the road into the side ditch and caught fire.
The two occupants in Afagbedzi's vehicle and four in Kohl's vehicle were properly restrained, police said.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down during the investigation. Landing areas were established on the roadway for the three responding helicopters, and there was a lengthy cleanup process. Traffic was restored at about 7:45 p.m.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Toll Road Maintenance personnel and Bill Professional Towing also assisted at the scene.