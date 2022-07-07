A Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman said Thursday that a skateboarder who ran into a police vehicle last week was in good condition when taken to a hospital.
The skateboarder complained of pain, however, after the collision, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb.
The incident happened about 10 a.m. June 30 when an officer drove an SUV out of the police headquarters parking lot at 1 E. Main St., using the east side parking ramp that exits onto Clinton Street.
As the officer was edging into the street, someone on a skateboard collided with the officer’s vehicle, Webb stated. The person was transported by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to a local hospital in good condition.
There was no visible damage to the vehicle, Webb added.