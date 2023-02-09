A 52-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a stabbing on Tuesday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Tawfika Al-Malahi died from multiple stab wounds, and his death is the fourth homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Al-Malahi was found in the One Stop store in the 1200 block of East Creighton Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., Fort Wayne police have said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.