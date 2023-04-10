The Steuben County sheriff's department said today it is seeking the public's assistance in finding a fugitive wanted in connection with a March rape.
The charge against Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez, 22, of Ashley, is based on an alleged sexual assault at a residence in the 5100 block of County Road 350 East, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
The sheriff's department said Jimenez-Lopez, who also may be using the name Gabriel Sanchez, may have fled Steuben County and gone to the Delphos, Ohio, area.
The statement said he is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 to 150 pounds, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala four-door with an Ohio license plate of JIP3394.
Anyone with information about where Jimenez-Lopez can be located is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 260-668-1000, ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP or your local law enforcement agency.