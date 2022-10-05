It looked like a normal traffic stop. Ian Wolfe was sitting in an SUV that had been pulled over by a Fort Wayne Police Department squad car.
North Side High School junior Jazmin Greene was in the driver’s seat of the squad. She was going through the motions of running a check on the SUV when Wolfe burst out of the driver’s door.
Then she was shot.
But the multiple rounds fired by Wolfe, a real officer, were from a fake handgun. It was all part of a training exercise that more than 30 other students watched.
“I felt like I was trapped in the seatbelt,” Greene said afterward. The role playing was part of the Procedural Justice Training at the Public Safety Academy for Fort Wayne Community Schools students.
Many of the students were interested in law enforcement careers. The scenarios they went through showed the limited time that police officers have to react.
In lectures before the role-playing, students were told that action is faster than reaction. Studies show it takes a quarter of a second for a suspect to pull a gun from a waistband or a driver’s side console and less time to shoot while running. But it takes a police officer two to four times longer to react.
Greene said she attended as part of the Gear Up program to see what police deal with. It gave her a lot to think about, including the possibility of police work as a career, she said.
Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said African-American females are one of the fastest-growing categories in police recruitment, and community outreach like the Procedural Justice Training is one reason.
The program has been offered to adults and students for about 10 years. The department likes to bring the students in early in the school year, McKinney said.
It was developed after the U.S. Justice Department reacted to Fort Wayne’s high number of homicides in 2013 – 45 of them, he told the students. The justice department told local police to work on that and on the high rate of African-American men arrested.
The department found that people felt policing wasn’t working, McKinney said. He told the students that police developed four pillars of interaction with the community and building relationships: fairness and treating others with respect; voice and making sure citizens are understood; neutrality in decisions; and impartiality.
Northrop High School Sophomore Emily Abrau said she attended the program because she wants to be a detective. She moved from New York City seven months ago, and the program showed her a different side of policing.
Abrau’s not sure whether she’ll stay in Indiana or return to New York where there’ll be more detective work, but police work still appeals to her.
“I don’t want an office job,” she said.
Northrop High School junior Rylan Gaston plans to be a police officer and found the seminar interesting, especially the scale of reacting with force. Gaston participated in the first roleplay, approaching a man sleeping on the ground (played by Wolfe). Gaston got shot. “It went really quick,” he said.
Northrop sophomore Landon Salinas wasn’t shot but lost control of a situation with an irate suspect, unsure what the rules were for pulling or using a gun, he said. The afternoon was “insight into what I would possibly do in the future,” he added.
Procedural Justice Training could also be good for a different career, said South Side High School senior Nate Miller. He plans to become an arson investigator, which has police powers, and said he wanted to see how police go through matters.
Miller also went through a car stop roleplay and was the first student to shoot the handgun, reacting to Wolfe’s throwing things out the vehicle’s window and hiding his hands and rocking before drawing a gun.
Miller said he’s also considering becoming a reserve police officer.