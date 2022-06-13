Fort Wayne police brought three people in for questioning Sunday about their possible involvement in separate violent acts – a stabbing and a shooting – that injured three men, including two who were fighting for their lives.
Officer Mark Bieker, a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman, described the pre-dawn incidents in separate news releases.
The first happened about 12:45 a.m. on the city’s far south side, south of Tillman Road and west of Anthony Boulevard. A man who had difficulty breathing told 911 operators he was bleeding, the release said, and police learned before arriving to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane that he had possibly been stabbed.
The man was taken to a hospital, where emergency room physicians deemed his injuries life-threatening, the release said. Police said it appeared he was suffering from a stab wound.
Officers got a description of a possible suspect, and they found someone matching those details “a short distance away” from the scene, police said. The release didn’t provide information about the person, but it said the person was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.
Hours later, about 5:15 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive because of multiple reports of shots fired. The location was later pinpointed to the 5000 block of Oliver Street, which was nearby, the release said.
Officers were told people appeared to be fighting in the street and cars began leaving the scene after the shots started.
Police found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Another man later walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said.
Officers got a description of a vehicle that was possibly involved. They found that vehicle, police said, and a brief pursuit followed when the driver disregarded officers’ attempts to conduct a traffic stop. Police apprehended the driver after the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, the release said.
Police also took a passenger into custody, the release said, and both people were taken to police headquarters for questioning. The release didn’t provide their identification or gender.
Both the stabbing and shooting are being investigated by police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.