Fort Wayne police found surveillance video tying a 58-year-old man to a weekend stabbing that sent another man to the hospital fighting for his life, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Michael Martin faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the Sunday morning incident on the outskirts of downtown.
Detective Ben MacDonald said police officers responded to the area of Clay Street and East Washington Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. to find Shantrell Moore suffering from a stab wound to his chest. An emergency room doctor at Lutheran Hospital described the injuries as life-threatening.
Police obtained video from a commercial building in the 500 block of East Washington Boulevard that revealed the stabbing happened in a fenced-in garbage area in the alley behind the business, documents said.
Martin and a woman were lying underneath the cover of two dumpster lids and were approached by Moore, MacDonald wrote. The detective said the video then showed Martin suddenly coming out from under the dumpster lid and stabbing Moore “numerous times” in the chest.
Moore fell back, grabbed his chest and bled onto the ground as he retreated westbound down the alley, documents said.
Meanwhile, Martin returned to the fenced-in area, knife in hand, and left eastbound by bicycle with the woman and their belongings.
A police officer went to the nearby Rescue Mission, where the staff identified Martin in a photo taken from the surveillance video, MacDonald said, and Moore on Monday identified Martin from a photo array.
Police found Martin riding a bicycle in downtown Fort Wayne, documents said, noting the bike matched the bike in the video.
Martin was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to online court records Tuesday.