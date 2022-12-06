A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man told police he felt threatened when he shot a man in the jaw in the downtown Taco Bell parking lot early Tuesday.
Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips told police that he wasn’t sure if the man was intoxicated or crazy based on his behavior when he stared through the windshield and into the car. Mathis-Phillips and a friend were sitting in a red Ford Focus when the man was shot, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition just after 2:45 a.m., then intubated and taken into surgery. At 6:12 a.m., the man was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, still in life-threatening condition. His name was not released.
Mathis-Phillips is charged with felony aggravated battery and faces three to 16 months in prison if convicted. He’s being held on $50,000 bond and was still in Allen County jail as of Tuesday night.
Mathis-Phillips told police that while he and his friend were sitting in the Focus in the Taco Bell lot, they saw a black car pull in and park a few spaces away. A man moved around in the black car, then exited and walked towards the Focus.
Video from the Taco Bell at 340 W. Jefferson Boulevard showed the Focus pull in about 2:26 a.m. and the Chevrolet pull in about 2:36 a.m. The man exited the Chevrolet about 2:39 a.m., walked around the front of his vehicle and approached the Focus, court records said.
Mathis-Phillips told police given the way the man was staring, he thought the man would either attack him or try to steal the car, so he took his pistol out of its holster and placed it on his lap. The man stared directly at him through the windshield and took a bladed stance – a martial arts position – that Mathis-Phillips thought was meant to intimidate him.
In response, Mathis-Phillips put his gun on the dashboard so the man could see it. He said the man took a step back then charged the vehicle, and Mathis-Phillips fired at the man through the windshield, court records said.
The friend in the car with Mathis-Phillips told police he was dozing off when he heard Mathis-Phillips giving warnings to the man to go away. He couldn’t hear what the man was saying through the closed windows, but Mathis-Phillips pointed the gun at him and told him to back up and that he felt threatened, but the man didn’t back up.
The video from Taco Bell showed the man go up to the Focus, look into it, step back and approach the vehicle again, court records state. He was shot and fell to the ground, then got up and ran off.
The Focus then left the parking lot about 2:41 a.m., the video showed. Mathis-Phillips said before he drove off, he saw the man holding his cheek from the shot, and Mathis-Phillips scanned the man to see if he had any weapons evident. The man then ran west down Jefferson.
Police found the man at Jefferson and Fairfield Avenue with a gunshot wound to his right cheek, court documents said.
After Mathis-Phillips drove off, he called 911 from down the street about 2:43 a.m. Police dispatch instructed him to return to the scene, and the video shows Mathis-Phillips return in the Focus at 2:45 a.m.
When police arrived, Mathis-Phillips and his friend approached them from the car with their hands in the air “as if he were surrendering,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Officers took Mathis-Phillips into custody.
He had an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon, but no trial was set and he has no attorney, according to online records. His next hearing is 10:30 a.m. Friday.