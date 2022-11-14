A 32-year-old man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting on South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne police said today.
Willie Wilson was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, city police said in a statement.
Police said they responded to the 5200 block of South Harrison just before 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wilson was arrested shortly afterward, police said.