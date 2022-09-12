A man was arrested in Indianapolis last week in the July 4 slaying of Calvin Keys on South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne police said today.
Quantae Jackson, 28, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, city police said in a statement.
Jackson was arrested about 1:40 p.m. Thursday in a coordinated effort between Fort Wayne and Indiana State police, and has been returned to Fort Wayne, the statement said.
Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds in the 4700 block of South Calhoun, and his death was the 13th homicide of the year in Allen County, the county coroner's office has said.
The city police department's homicide unit also was assisted by its vice and narcotics division, the gang and violent crimes unit, the aerial support unit and the Allen County prosecutor's office.