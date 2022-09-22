An Angola man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly trying to break into an Indiana State Police trooper’s home in Steuben County to challenge him to a fight.
Joshua Ray Enos, 25, was charged with felony residential entry and three misdemeanors: criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. He faces six months to 18 months imprisonment if convicted of the felony.
The incident started about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Indiana State Trooper Adam Kitson. A neighbor told Kitson that he saw someone running to the house of off-duty Trooper George Youpel. Once at the house, the man began pounding on a set of double windows and “yelling loudly that he wanted to fight,” court records said.
The neighbor recognized Enos as a relative of a neighbor, and Youpel’s fully marked state police vehicle was parked a few feet from where Enos was hammering on the windows, records said.
When Enos broke the windows, the neighbor went out and yelled at him, telling him to stop, court records said. Enos then walked toward him in an aggressive manner and said, “bring it on” and “I’m going to fight you.”
When Enos was about 10 to 15 feet from the neighbor, Youpel came out of his home and held Enos at gunpoint and loudly told Enos to get on the ground, the neighbor told Kitson. Youpel then handed the neighbor his gun and tried to gain physical control of Enos. After a lengthy struggle, records said, Youpel took physical control and sent the neighbor into Youpel’s house to get his handcuffs.
Even when handcuffed, Enos tried to kick and fight Youpel, the neighbor told state police. Enos got on his feet once, and Youpel used a foot sweep to get him back on the ground, records said. The altercation ended then.
The neighbor told Kitson that Enos appeared to have some sort of mental condition, the probable cause affidavit said.
Enos was taken to Cameron Memorial Hospital for treatment from the broken glass. Detectives who interviewed Enos, a family member of his and friend at the hospital found that Enos had recently been suffering from seizures, court records said. He also had a manic episode Monday and another Wednesday, which apparently led to his going to Youpel’s house.
Although Enos had his initial hearing Thursday afternoon, no trial date or bail amount was set, based on online court records. He is in Steuben County Jail.
State Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker said Youpel cannot comment because it’s an ongoing investigation.