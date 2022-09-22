An off-duty Indiana State Police trooper was involved in a physical altercation Wednesday night with a man who a witness said attempted to break in to the trooper's Steuben County residence.
Joshua Ray Enos, 25, of Angola, was charged with residential entry and two misdemeanors, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
Police said troopers and county sheriff's deputies were sent to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road shortly before 8 p.m. to investigate a residential disturbance.
They said officers arriving at the scene found off-duty Trooper George Youpel with an adult man restrained in handcuffs, and broken windows on the trooper’s home.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, then to the county jail, police said.