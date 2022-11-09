Fort Wayne police have arrested a 23-year-old Fort Wayne man in the Aug. 17 shooting at a West Jefferson Boulevard bar that wounded two people.
Jaleen Willis was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop at Coliseum Boulevard East and Parnell Avenue, city police said in a statement. It said preliminary charges include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Willis was charged in a shooting at Mitchell's Sports Bar, the statement said.
He also was wanted on several warrants, police said.