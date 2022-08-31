A Fort Wayne man was preliminarily charged with criminal confinement today after police said he held a woman and her child inside an Alta Vista Court residence.
No one was injured, city police said in a statement.
Police said they were notified about 7:20 a.m. the woman and child were locked in a bedroom and barricaded, and when the suspect, Daniel Barlag, 32, realized police had been notified, he let them go and barricaded himself inside.
Multiple attempts were made to compel Barlag to come out voluntarily, but he refused, police said. The police Emergency Service Team entered the residence, and Barlag left the barricaded room and surrendered.
The incident remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.