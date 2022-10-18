A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Thursday stabbing death of Robert Higginbotham, Fort Wayne police said today.
Christina Habegger was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. today in a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue, city police said in a statement. She was taken to the Allen County Jail.
Higginbotham, 38, arrived at Fire Station 1 at Main and Lafayette streets about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a private vehicle. After paramedics gave initial aid, an ambulance took him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.
The investigation led police to a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street, near Greene Street. Police interviewed the man who drove Higginbotham to the fire station and identified some people of interest Thursday night.