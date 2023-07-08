A shooting suspect has identified himself to police after wounding another man in the leg this afternoon at Glenbrook Square in what police are describing as a personal dispute.
Despite earlier reports, officials are now saying the suspect is not in police custody. Officials declined to release the suspect's identity or description as of 6 p.m.
Officer Daniel Nerzig, a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman, said the public wasn't in danger when the shooter pulled a gun on another man during an altercation. The shooter then fled the scene.
"This was not an indiscriminate person who came into the mall and started firing," Nerzig said, adding it wasn't a mass shooting attempt.
The victim is in stable condition, he said.
Police were dispatched after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired at the mall, with callers saying they heard three to four rounds, Nerzig said. The shooting occurred in area in front of H&M, a clothing store, and Grade A Tattoos & Body Piercing.
Nerzig said the response was fast because of several factors, including the number of 911 calls and officers in the area.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the regional mall at Coldwater Road and Coliseum Boulevard, including the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.
"It's very serious, and we respond as quickly as we can," Nerzig said.
Shoppers were evacuated as the situation unfolded. The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System sent messages to those in the immediate area. Similar to Amber Alert notifications, the warnings gave pertinent information about the situation.
"Many of you in the area probably got an alert on your phone about the incident," Nerzig told reporters on the scene. "We use that to make sure that individuals inside the mall can find out quickly what's going on and be sheltered."
Alerts included warnings to shelter in place and evacuate if possible, followed by an alert to call 911 for individuals still inside who needed help exiting.
Although there are few ways to deter similar shootings, Nerzig said, the response can be equally important to minimizing harm.
"We can't necessarily get ahead of any incident," he said, "but we can do our best to mitigate them and try to keep these incidents contained as best as we can."
Glenbrook officials have announced the mall will remain closed for the rest of Saturday but will reopen for regular business hours on Sunday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.