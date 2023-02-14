A 51-year-old rural Howe man is being sought in connection with an August 2022 crash in which a Long Beach Lake couple was killed and one of their children was catastrophically injured, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney L. Robinson said today.
Donald Gene Squires is wanted on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury, Robinson said in a statement.
The nearly head-on crash Aug. 5, 2022, occurred on Indiana 120 near County Road 850 West, the sheriff's department has said.
According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Squires was traveling west on Indiana 120 when it crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound silver 2012 Volkswagen passenger car.
The woman in the Volkswagen's passenger seat died at the scene. The driver and the elder child in the Volkswagen were flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Samaritan helicopter. Squires suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Squires is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 180 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes, Robinson said. He said Squires may have a beard or goatee.
Squires may have fled the county and could be in the Bronson, Michigan, area, Robinson said. He said Squires also faces an unrelated Steuben County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor theft allegation.
Anyone with information on Squires' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's department, Steuben County Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency.