A man wanted in connection with a stabbing on East Suttenfield Avenue last week has been arrested, Fort Wayne police said tonight.
Christopher Moore, 36, was apprehended about 4:45 p.m. during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace, city police said in a statement.
Moore was arrested without incident and taken to the Allen County Jail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, the statement said.
He had been named as a suspect in the Dec. 29 stabbing, which initially left a woman in life-threatening condition.
Police have said they were called about 11:30 a.m. about a woman lying in the road near the 600 block of East Suttenfield.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but after arrival doctors downgraded her condition to life-threatening.
The police department's Homicide Unit was assisted by the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, the Aerial Support Unit, the Uniform Operations Division, Indiana State Police and the county prosecutor's office.