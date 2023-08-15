Fort Wayne police are investigating a series of armed robberies at three local Kroger stores.
The robberies happened Sunday, and one man is the suspect for the three incidents, police said in a news release. The specific Kroger locations were not specified in the release.
In each of the robberies, the suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money and threatened the use of a gun.
Police have described the suspect as a Black man in his twenties who appears to be 5-foot-6-inches and weighs about 140 pounds, the news release said. He was wearing a green hoodie and gray pants.
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the police department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. People can also report information using the P3 Tips app.