A teenager was seriously injured in Wells County on Sunday afternoon when the off-road vehicle she was operating rolled multiple times and ejected her, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.
Conservation officers were sent about 12:30 p.m. to county roads 800 North and 600 West on a report of an off-road vehicle crash with injuries, the DNR said in a statement.
Officers found a 13-year-old was operating a side-by-side off-road vehicle eastbound on County Road 800 North while using a cell phone when she lost control, the statement said. It said the girl was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear, nor using safety restraints.
She was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, the statement said.
Markle firefighters and the county sheriff's department assisted.